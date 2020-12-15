Residents are concerned by parking on double yellow lines at Park Hill Road in Ilfracombe. Residents are concerned by parking on double yellow lines at Park Hill Road in Ilfracombe.

The entrance to their road, a sharp uphill turn off St Brannocks Road, just past the Tyrrell Hospital, has double yellow lines but it is often crammed with vehicles, making access very difficult.

The people living on Park Hill Road, which is part public and part private road, fear emergency service vehicles such as fire engines or ambulances would not be able to get up the road if an incident was to occur.

And their refuse and recycling has often been left for several weeks because the bin lorries are also unable to get into the road.

Ron Heydon, aged 73, told the Gazette that residents had lobbied for several years to get the double yellow lines on the tight and steep corner that is the only entrance to the cul-de-sac due to the ‘selfish parking’ with no thought to safety.

He said: “We really fought hard to get the lines and it was great for about six to eight weeks and then suddenly people were noticing there was nobody coming up and checking.”

Mr Heydon said it had been reported several times to Devon County Council (DCC), which is in charge of on-street parking enforcement, as well as North Devon Council, but nothing had been done.

He said: “We are only a few hundred yards away from the High Street which is covered by a parking enforcement officer daily, who could quite easily check on the parking restrictions on Park Hill Road occasionally, to help keep it a safer place.”

The Gazette put this to the county council and a spokesperson said they would ensure that officers patrolled the area.

Mr Heydon hopes that something will be done and is still concerned at what might happen if there was a major incident in the road.

He said: “When they do park like that, no emergency service can get up here. God forbid if there was a fire, by the time they could do something about it, half the street would be on fire.”

A DCC statement said: “We will ensure our officers patrol this area. Requests for enforcement can be made through our ‘Report a Problem’ web pages and we aim to attend 80 per cent of requests within five days.”

Anyone who wishes to report parking issues or other highways concerns can do so at www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/report-a-problem/report-a-parking-problem .