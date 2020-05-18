From Monday, May 18, parking enforcement officers will be deployed to areas where issues have been raised by communities, police and councillors.

Penalty charge notices will not be issued at first, with officers issuing warnings to anyone flouting parking restrictions in on-street pay and display, limited waiting bays and residents’ parking areas.

The grace period will end on Monday, May 25, when penalty charges will be reintroduced.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for highway management, said: “With central government encouraging some sectors back to work, and enabling people to travel more, we are starting to see increasing traffic levels on our roads.

“Some of our local communities, particularly coastal resorts, are calling for enforcement officers to help deal with parking issues that are arising from increased numbers of visitors, so we will be gradually scaling up our enforcement operations from this week.

“It will be a proportionate return, starting with only warning notices at first, to make people aware that ‘live’ enforcement will be scheduled to resume on pay and display, limited waiting bays and residents’ parking areas from Monday 25 May.

“While the pandemic continues, consideration will be provided via the appeals process, and should a driver receive a penalty charge notice, the impact of changing enforcement will be fully considered along with any other mitigation they may offer.

“We will also be considering some form of short-term permits for those continuing to have to work from home or self-isolate.”

Residents will required to work from home with additional vehicles above their allowance are asked to find more information on the county council’s parking services page.

Everyone using pay and display areas is asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to pay for parking ‘hands free’ using the Phone and Pay app.

Anyone paying by cash at a parking meter is asked to ensure they use hand sanitiser before and after using the meter.