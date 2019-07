Laura Swales, Ellie Raymond, Owen Davies and Harry Huxtable have not had a single day off in their five years at the Barnstaple school.

Presenting them with certificates and badges to mark the achievement, headteacher Gareth Roscoe said: said "It is widely acknowledged that good attendance has a positive impact on progress.

"For any student to achieve 100 per cent attendance over a school year is fantastic, showing real determination and strength of character.

"To achieve 100 per cent over five full years of secondary education is extremely rare and a remarkable achievement."

He said during their time there they had been great students and role models to others, in the classroom, at sporting events, art, drama and music activities, charity work, as prefects, school council and peer mentors.

Laura said: "Luckily, I've not been ill enough to have a day off school but even when I've not been feeling great,

being at school with my friends has always taken my mind off how I'm feeling."

Ellie added: "Although my achievement was most likely down to the fact I hadn't become seriously ill throughout the year, I think a secret of mine that helped to achieve 100 per cent attendance is to keep persevering, even on days when I felt like school seemed too much effort.

"As one day at school can be crucial and I may have missed out on important information that could help me achieve better results."