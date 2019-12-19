Pupils from The Park Community School pushed seven trolleys of food from the school to the Barnstaple Foodbank. Picture: Matt Smart Pupils from The Park Community School pushed seven trolleys of food from the school to the Barnstaple Foodbank. Picture: Matt Smart

Pupils and staff from the school dropped off seven trolleys full of donations after collecting items throughout December.

They took part in a trolley dash which saw them wheel the seven trolleys from the school to the Barnstaple branch in Rose Lane.

The trolleys were kindly supplied to the school by Tesco.

Teacher Jules O'Callaghan co-ordinated the appeal.

She said: "The intention is always for everyone to give something back and support the community we are involved in and a part of.

"It amazes me, the generosity of families of pupils and the level of donations they give - it's an outstanding contribution."

This year marks the third time the school has donated to the foodbank at Christmas, and the fourth year it has supported a local charity with a Christmas collection.