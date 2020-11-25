The Park Community School confirmed it had taken the decision to evacuate pupils to Rock Park following a phone call from an anonymous caller claiming a suspicious package was in the school.

The incident is believed to be a hoax similar to the one which occurred at Pilton Community College on Tuesday (November 24), which saw the school evacuated to Barnstaple Rugby Club.

Police attended the school in Park Lane, and after agreeing the site was safe, pupils have returned to the site to carry on with the school day.

A letter from headteacher Gareth Roscoe said: “We received a phone call this morning from an anonymous caller claiming that there is a suspicious package in school. The police believe this is a hoax call (similar to the one Pilton School received yesterday).

“We evacuated the school buildings and escorted students to Rock Park following the processes and procedures in our emergency plan.

“The police have been on site and we have worked with them to ensure all students and staff are safe; we understand that this is part of a national issue and not just in Barnstaple.

“After due consideration of the threat, the school agreed with the police view that the school is safe and have asked us to continue with the school day, including the Year 11 mock examinations.

“Student and staff safety is paramount and we will follow all guidance we receive to ensure this is the case at all times.

“We appreciate that this message may be alarming but, as you would expect, we have done everything we can to ensure the wellbeing of all of our community at all times; the school day will now continue as normal as this is in the best interest of our students.”