Five-year-old Emilia Leonard has cerebral palsy and movement disorder dystonia which means she has been wearing a corrective orthotic splint on her right foot since the age of one.

But her parents Brenda and Phil have been fighting since before lockdown to get her appointments and a new splint, which must be replaced regularly as she grows.

Without it, their daughter’s gait is becoming worse, she regularly falls over, is in daily pain and now has to spend some of her time in a wheelchair.

The family have made a formal complaint to the PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) at North Devon District Hospital. Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust told the Gazette it could not comment on individual cases but is looking into the issues raised.

Brenda told the Gazette she had since been contacted by PALS, physiotherapy and orthotics and had received a ‘heartfelt apology’ but said it left them no further forward in getting treatment.

She said the longer Emilia goes without the correct splint, the greater the damage, as her calf muscles are wasting, creating a difference in leg sizes and the tendon in her calf is shortening.

She is an active child but becomes frustrated when she cannot keep up with her friends or play as they do.

The High Bickington youngster is under North Devon District Hospital, but the family have struggled to get appointments, even before Covid, but Brenda said the pandemic took things ‘to a whole new level’.

She said: “Eventually we had a face-to-face appointment at the end of September in which it was suggested Emilia was ‘functioning really well’ having been observed walking up and down a lovely, flat and even hospital corridor surface for two minutes.

“Another splint was ordered and we were informed that it would be sent to our GP practice and we would yet again be left to fit it ourselves. This splint has never arrived to us.

“My child is not ‘functioning really well’. My child is intoeing and tiptoeing permanently now, rolling right over her right foot to the point where her teachers have asked if it is ‘normal’ for her to roll that much and expressed concerns that she might seriously injure herself because of this worsening gait problem.

“My child spends about five nights a week awake with pain in her leg, hip and back because of her worsening gait without her splint. My child is now a part time wheelchair user because she can barely walk 50 metres without falling over or getting exhausted and in pain.

“My child is one of many, many hundreds and thousands across the country who are being failed because of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, deeming her need for a splint as ‘non-essential.’ Is her long term health and mobility non-essential?”

She added: “My simple wish is for my child to receive appropriate care and support and not become a statistic of failure.

“I am an avid NHS supporter and, on the whole, believe in the wonderful service they provide. It has taken me a long time to have the courage to shout about this, but shout I will.”

A statement from the trust said: “We are always sorry to hear concerns from relatives about the care their loved ones have received and we would like to apologise for any anxiety caused.

“Whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, we are looking into the concerns raised around contacting our PALS service.

“Our PALS staff are currently extremely busy delivering patients’ belongings to wards as hospital visiting is restricted to minimise Covid-19 transmission. This means that sometimes there is no one available to answer the telephone.

“However, the PALS voicemail message does state that someone will get back to you within one day if a message is left.

“You can also contact the PALS service by e-mail at ndht.PALS@nhs.net.”