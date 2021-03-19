Female paramedic left traumatised by vodka bottle attack in Bideford

Published: 12:30 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM March 19, 2021

A female ambulance paramedic was so shocked when an alcoholic patient showered her with broken glass that she had to take months off work.

Mark Graham attacked the NHS worker after she and her crewmate were called to his mother’s house in Bideford, where he was already drunk by 10.30 am.

He had collapsed and been reported as having suspected cardiac arrest but by the time the crew arrived, he had woken from his stupor and was sat at the kitchen table swigging a mug of vodka.

He squared up to the paramedic as she tried to take a medical history and then attacked her after she went outside to wait for police to attend.

He followed her out, pulled broken glass from a bag he was carrying, and threw it at her, causing her fear and alarm but no cuts.

Graham, aged 56, of Locking Road, Weston-super-Mare, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and was ordered to undertake six months of alcohol treatment and pay £250 compensation by Recorder Mr Timothy Kenefick at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: “The victim has read her statement and said how this incident has made her fearful about future call-outs and how deeply it has affected her work and family life.

“I am very grateful for her coming to court to read her statement and pleased to hear she is now back at work.”

Miss Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the incident happened on July 12, 2019 but Graham had denied the assault until changing his plea last month.

She said the paramedics were called to the address in Bideford but instead of finding an unconscious patient, they found Graham drinking more vodka.

The crew left the house when he became aggressive and then heard shouting and the sound of breaking glass from inside.

He then came out carrying a bag from which he pulled out the remains of a broken vodka bottle, which he threw at the paramedic.

The victim read out her personal statement in which she said she had worked in the service for 22 years and never suffered such a terrifying incident. She said she only returned to work full time three or four weeks ago.

Miss Ligiea Girard, defending, said Graham had no memory of the incident but had not intended to cause any injury and was angry because he had broken the vodka bottle.

She said he has overcome his alcohol addiction in the past with the help of the probation service and has been recommended for another treatment order.