Dame Honeybun (Fred Broom), jester Muddles (Jonny Weldon) and Snow White herself (Lucy Carne) will be helping to switch on the festive lights at Barnstaple Pannier Market on Thursday, November 28 at 6.45pm, with all the build up starting at 5pm.

With no time for idle hands, the three cast members from the Prime Pantomimes spectacular will be heading over to Ilfracombe on Friday, November 29 to help switch on the town's lights at 7pm, with build up from 6pm.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens at the Queen's Theatre on Friday, December 13 and runs until January 5.

It features Jay Aston, one quarter of Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz, as the Wicked Queen, who brings plenty of vim to the role.

Avoid apples, do not take the word of mirrors and call 01271 316504 or visit www.queenstheatre¬barnstaple.com for ticket information.