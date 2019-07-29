Following a week-long trial at Exeter Crown Court, Richard Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, denied but was convicted of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the £56,000 as criminal property. He admitted possession of Class C steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which was seized from his car. His wife Georgina Green, aged 41, denied but was found guilty of possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property. The Greens were found with around £10,000 of steroids at the Pain and Gain gym that had been sent by Mr Olympia contestant Nathan DeAsha. Liverpool-based DeAsha, aged 33, set up the supply chain to the gym after being invited to give an all day training seminar for its 250 members in May 2017. Police raided the converted warehouse on the Braunton Road trading estate in August and found boxes of steroids alongside £56,000 cash in a locked boiler room. Richard Green was also found with 306 ecstasy tablets in his car and 30 grams of cocaine worth £1,500 in a self store unit near the gym. DeAsha pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of steroids before the start of the trial of the Greens at Exeter Crown Court. He will be sentenced alongside them in September after the probation service has prepared pre-sentence reports. Judge David Evans released all three on bail but told them: