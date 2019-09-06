Richard Green Richard Green

Richard Green used his Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple as a cover for the sale of steroids and cocaine and hid £56,000 cash in a locked boiler room.

He was caught with ecstasy in his car, cocaine in a lock-up unit, and £10,000 worth of steroids in the boiler room of the Pain and Gain Gym in Barnstaple which he ran with his wife Georgina.

They made large amounts of money by selling drugs which were supplied by one of the world's leading body builders and were found with £56,000 in shopping bags.

The couple were in business with Liverpool-based body builder Nathan DeAsha, who was not at the sentencing hearing and is currently performing at the Mr Olympia contest in Las Vegas.

Budles of cash were recovered.

He supplied steroids in bulk after giving a body building seminar and demonstration for 250 members in May 2017. Police found packages with his name and the address of his gym in Liverpool on them.

His sentence was adjourned because his barrister could not attend the same sentence date and it gave DeAsha the chance to compete in Las Vegas. He won the British bodybuilding Grand Prix earlier this year.

Police have now released images of the stock of steroids and the cash which were both found in the same boiler room. There was a safe in the room but the cash was in shopping bags.

The police investigation started when Richard Green was stopped by police in August 2017 with 306 ecstasy tablets and £2,300 cash in his car.

Pain&Gain_cash1

Searches uncovered 30 grams of cocaine worth £1,500 in a lockup, the steroids and cash at the gym and lists of customers who owed them money at their home.

Green is also a former body builder and self-confessed steroid user who called himself Mr Iron Man on social media. His wife called herself Mrs Iron Man.

Richard Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, was convicted of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the £56,000 as criminal property.

He admitted possession of Class C steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which was seized from his car. He was jailed for four years, six months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

Georgina Green, aged 41, was found guilty of possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property. She was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years and ordered to do 240 hours unpaid community work.

DeAsha, aged 33, of Grange Lane, Gateacre, Liverpool admitted being concerned in the supply of steroids. He will be sentenced later.

The judge set a timetable under the Proceeds of Crime Act which will lead to them being stripped of any assets linked to their offending.

He told Green:"You used a legitimate business as a front for the sale of drugs. You both concealed £56,000 in cash which was the proceeds of drug dealing."

During a week-long trial in July, the jury heard that a trail of messages showed Georgina Green ordering large amounts of steroids from DeAsha. His address was found on the packaging and his fingerprint on one of the boxes.

She told him that 'we can't get that stuff down here, we'll have the job lot'. She called DeAsha 'darling' and said 'I want to kiss you' when he offered to supply the steroids.

Police stopped Richard Green as he was returning to Barnstaple from Ilfracombe in August 2017. They found him in a lay-by typing messages on a Dutch mobile phone with an unregistered and uncrackable SIM card.

He had two other phones in the car and a piece of paper with a list of initials and numbers. His wife had an almost identical document at her home and both added up to around £53,000, a very similar total to the amount of cash found in the boiler room.

One message trail between Richard and Georgina showed her asking him to bring cocaine to an all night party she was attending so he could sell it.

Green claimed the ecstasy and cocaine were all for his own use and said the money in the boiler room came from the sale of a sound system and from his wife's sideline business making ready meals for gym customers.

He said the cash was being set aside for building work at the gym and the initials on the dealer's list related to suppliers or contractors. He said a J stood for Jewsons and T stood for treadmills, which he intended to buy.

Georgina denied having any dealings with DeAsha other than relaying phone messages which her husband dictated to her.