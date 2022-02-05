Oxford Park gets new play equipment and some trees

Intrepid youngsters in Ilfracombe will be able to test their flexibility and agility after a brand new climbing frame was installed in Oxford Park, Ilfracombe thanks to funding from local developments.

Following a consultation by North Devon Council (NDC) with a group of school children and local councillors in 2019, it was agreed that the type of equipment previously situated in Oxford Park play area was not suitable for the age range of the children wishing to use the park.

A survey showed that the children's preferred type of equipment would be a climbing wall, so plans were put forward to remove some fitness equipment, which had very little use and were in a poor condition, and install a new climbing frame for children ranging in age from 6 to 14.

As well as the new play equipment, two fruit trees have been planted in the middle section of the play park, just outside the play area boundary. The tree planting is part of a wider scheme to grow more tree saplings in NDC maintained parks and open spaces across the district, to help increase local environmental quality and biodiversity levels.

Lead member for the Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor, Netti Pearson, said: "I am delighted that the NDC Parks team engaged with Ilfracombe's Youth Council to find out what type of equipment they would like to see installed in this play park and then identified a suitable funding stream to enable this to happen. This is what our district council is all about - working in partnership to identify and provide what the community needs.

"I applaud the planting of more trees in our parks. This is a really positive step by the Parks team towards implementing the council’s environmental aspirations."

The play equipment was installed thanks to funding from a Section 106 agreement between a developer and a local planning authority about measures that the developer must take to reduce their impact on the community. Open space funding is often intended for projects such as parks and play areas, but can also be used for community buildings and other similar projects.