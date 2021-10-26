Oxfam Barnstaple appeals for Christmas volunteers

Published: 7:00 AM October 26, 2021

Oxfam Barnstaple on Boutport Street is appealing for volunteers to help run the shop during the festive season and raise funds to help the world’s poorest.

Christmas is the busiest time of the year in the retail calendar, making millions for Oxfam’s work beating poverty around the world.

Volunteers are needed for a range of roles, such as manning the tills; window dressing; sorting donations; listing items online and updating social media.

Shop manager Deb Hester said: “Christmas is the best time of year to be in an Oxfam shop; with lots of festive goodies on sale, our mission is to spread good cheer and raise vital funds for Oxfam's work in relieving poverty.

“Put simply, without volunteers we could not open. Volunteers really are the heart and soul of our shop and we rely on them and appreciate their contribution hugely. We do all we can to make sure every volunteer has an enjoyable time, and gets what they hope for out of the experience.

As well as stocking pre-loved clothes and homewares, books and music, Oxfam Barnstaple stocks an ethically sourced range of new products from the Sourced By Oxfam range that are popular Christmas presents and decorations. The items, which include cards and gift wrap, are made by craftspeople around the world who are paid a fair wage for their work.

Deb Hester added: “Come and be part of our little ‘Oxfamily’ this Christmas. You can volunteer for as little as four hours a week, on a temporary basis or permanent too. By giving your time, you’re helping to raise money for the world’s poorest people.

“At Oxfam you can gain retail experience, find a supportive community of volunteers on your doorstep, improve your communication skills, and help make a difference.”

Oxfam accepts volunteers from the age of 14, but all under 18-year-olds must have the consent of a parent or guardian.

Protecting staff, volunteers and customers from Covid-19 remains a priority. Screens are in place at tills with readily available hand sanitiser and masks.

For more information on volunteering in an Oxfam shop, click here, or pop in and speak to the shop manager.

Oxfam high street shops and the Oxfam Online Shop generate significant income for the charity’s poverty fighting work, including the coronavirus response.

In 2019 Oxfam made more than £19.3m from its shops in the nine-week period from 27 October to 28 December.