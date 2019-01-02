Emergency services were called to an overturned vehicle in Hele Lane in Frithelstockstone at 7.20am, with fire crews from Torrington and Bideford as well as police and paramedics attending the scene.

The man was trapped in the overturned car as a result of the one-car accident. Fire crews were able to cut the man free before he was taken to hospital.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews confirmed one vehicle involved with one male casualty medically trapped within the car.

“Crews worked alongside the Ambulance, using cutting equipment and small tools to extricate the casualty. The casualty was then conveyed to hospital via a land Ambulance for assessment.”