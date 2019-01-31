Work to replace an expansion joint on the Bray Viaduct near Filleigh started earlier this month with traffic lights in place between 7pm and 6am.

The road will be completely closed from 7pm on Tuesday, February 5 as work switches from the Tiverton-bound side of the road to the Barnstaple-bound side.

Devon County Council has said the road remain closed the following morning while a temporary ramp for traffic is tested, eventually reopening by 3pm on February 6.

The road is also scheduled to be closed over night on Sunday, February 10, Wednesday, March 6, and Monday, March 18.

Diversions will be in place via Landkey, Swimbridge and Filleigh during the closures.

A 30mph speed limit will remain in place across the viaduct, with speed cameras in place.