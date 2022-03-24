A record 416 people with covid are in Devon’s hospitals – 30 per cent higher than any other point during the pandemic.

Dr Phil Norrey, Devon County Council’s chief executive, revealed the figure at a scrutiny meeting on Thursday, saying it was causing a ‘very significant impact’ on the NHS’s ability to deal with other emergency admissions and surgeries.

The total is 13 per cent of hospital capacity, councillors were told, but this is actually greater due to infection control measures that have to be factored in.

Dr Norrey added that, as of Wednesday, March 23, there were 46 ‘significant outbreaks’ of covid in Devon’s care homes, ‘which again is right at the top end in terms of what we’ve experienced so far’.

Covid cases have continued to rise since all restrictions ended in England at the end of February, including the legal requirement to self-isolate with the virus. Free mass testing will also stop from Friday, April 1.

“The relaxation of restrictions and the stepping down effectively of the testing regime means that we’ve got a much higher incidence [of covid] in the population. The impact of that is still significant but I guess the government’s view is it’s kind of liveable,” Dr Norrey said.

He went on to say public health professionals did not share the view of health secretary Sajid Javid, who this week said there was ‘no particular cause for concern’ about the rapidly rising number of cases.

“Our level of concern hasn’t changed,” Mr Javid told the BBC on Monday. “Although the case numbers are rising, infections are rising, and indeed hospital numbers are rising, they are still way below their peak.”

That is no longer the case in Devon, however, where hospital numbers are now higher than the previous peak in January 2021 – before most people had received a vaccine.

But the proportion of people who are becoming seriously ill with the virus has reduced thanks to the vaccine. Of the 416 people now in hospital with covid, NHS Devon says six are in intensive care.

In addition, 40 per cent of those in hospital with the virus were admitted with other conditions and then tested positive, councillors were told.

However, Dr Norrey warned: “[Public health] are watching very closely where this is going, and in particular what it might mean for us in the autumn.

“I think there’s quite a lot of contingency and scenario planning around what happens this autumn if we see continued high levels, possibly with another sub-variant.

“If we haven’t managed to match the fourth round of vaccinations with the trajectory of the disease, we could find ourselves in a much more significant position.”

Vulnerable people in Devon, including the over-75s, the clinically vulnerable and residents of older adult care homes are now being offered their second covid booster jab – making it their fourth.

NHS Devon is reminding people not to visit hospital if they are unwell or have the virus. Visitors must also still wear a face covering, unless exempt.

Two of the county’s hospitals – North Devon District and South Molton – have also restricted visiting because of an increase in cases.