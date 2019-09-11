Fire appliances and a water carrier from South Molton and Barnstaple were called to a fire in an agricultural building in High Bickington at 1.50pm.

The building, which contained logs and machinery, was well alight when firefighters arrived.

It was extinguished using hose reel jets, a covering jet, a ground monitor, thermal imaging camera, drag forks and breathing apparatus.

A catering unit nearby was severely damaged by the fire.

Crews from Bideford were called to Fairy Cross at around 4.20pm after reports of a fire in a wooden outbuilding at a campsite.

The building was well alight when crews arrived. A hose reel jet, covering jet and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.

The building suffered 20 per cent damage and 50 per cent smoke damage. The cause of the fire was accidental.