Out of all this mess just may be some positives

It’s been a productive week for me, mainly a mixture of photoshoots, renovating and, of course, the day-to-day stuff that comes with running the business.

We’ve also had some beautiful weather. I’ve just noticed the new leaves are out on the weeping willow in the garden and it’s finally the season to start cooking with wild garlic again!

On Monday, I went to another DCC future of farming transition talk, this one was about training to create soil management plans to enable farmers to claim the new SFI payments.

It’s great that soil health is now being spoken about under this new scheme but I don’t believe the new scheme really incentivises farmers to make many changes. Ultimately, it seems to just create yet more paper work, so I’m still on the fence with how things will pan out.

During the training, fuel and fertiliser prices were mentioned with advice being given that farmers will have to start really questioning undertaking non-essential tractor work and the use of fertilisers. As someone who is an advocate for organic and min till farming, I believe there are positives to be found from these hikes – sometimes when the system is already a real mess, throwing everything up in the air forces change to happen.

This also applies to the general fuel use across the country, with prices increasing like they are, people are really starting to question what is essential and perhaps remembering more to switch off lights when not needed.

I’m starting to feel grateful that we don’t have any form of central heating in this old farmhouse and do just rely on wood burners, as at least the supply of the fuel we use it not in the hands of wild world affairs.

Last year, I think I wrote something about the current narrative wanting to eventually phase out wood burners for ‘environmental reasons’. I don’t really believe the reasoning behind this and instead see it as another way of ensuring maximum dependency on corporate provided commodities for essential use. Get everyone reliant on something then increase the price… oh wait – that’s now happened. (And was happening pre-Russia going to war with Ukraine).

Everything is set up for us be handing over our money to huge corporate entities multiple times a day. It’s interesting to think of what we spend daily on fuel, electric, gas, internet subscriptions, phone contracts,

Netflix accounts, insurance, each time we pay using card, buy a coffee from a big chain… so much money literally just being put on a conveyer belt each day and sent to billionaires who control the world – we’re never going to get that money back.

We need to use these times to rethink our daily consumption of all commodities, minimising putting our money into places, which fuel this global, domino-effect of corruption.