The Where's Wally panel donated to Our Lady's School in Barnstaple by its latest Princes Trust visitors. Picture: Tony Gussin The Where's Wally panel donated to Our Lady's School in Barnstaple by its latest Princes Trust visitors. Picture: Tony Gussin

The members of Team 18 made a bench, planters, signs with the school values on them and a bug hotel, as well as presenting the school with a Where's Wally outdoor panel.

Headteacher Rob Beech said the school had a good relationship with the Prince's Trust and had welcomed several teams over the years.

The Prince's Trust runs 12-week courses for 16 to 25-year-olds to learn new skills, build confidence, work on team building and culminating in working on a community project of their choice.

Mr Beech said: "I just see their joy in giving something back. It's just great that we can continue our relationship with the Prince's Trust and we are grateful that they come to us and ask and to work with them."

It was team leader Ed Mountford's first team and he said the group had enjoyed their time at the school, as well as their fundraising via a sponsored static bike ride, litter pick and cake sale to raise money to buy the materials used.

Find out more about the Prince's Trust at https://www.petroc.ac.uk/ .