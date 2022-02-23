News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Our Environment' documentary photography exhibition opens

Luisa Rombach

Published: 10:54 AM February 23, 2022
Exterior Wall of Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon

Exterior Wall of Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon - Credit: North Devon Council

This year's Documentary Photography Open with the theme 'Our Environment' opened today (Tuesday, February 22) at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon. 

Running until April 30, in the museum's temporary exhibition gallery, the Open gives a platform for everyone with an interest in photography, from amateurs to professionals. The exhibition features the work of successful applicants who shared images documenting their favourite environment, whether social, cultural or natural.  

The theme of 'Our Environment' was chosen in the wake of COP26 and with the effects of climate change in people’s minds. The 40 images selected to appear in the exhibition were taken in the area of North Devon and are considered to answer the brief of documenting what there is to lose in this beautiful region.   

Visitors to the Open will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite image, and the photograph with the most votes will be awarded a certificate and £300 prize money from competition sponsors, Jamaica Press. 

Museum Curator, Alison Mills says: "We are delighted to be hosting the annual Documentary Photography Open, which presents a great opportunity for those with an interest in photography to showcase their work. We have received a brilliant selection of images on the theme of 'Our Environment'; in total, we had almost 200 images sent in by 96 people, from hobbyists to seasoned professionals. 

"We hope to inspire people to carry on the tradition of documentary photography in North Devon, giving contemporary photographers valuable exposure and providing visitors to the museum with a rich and varied selection of captures of our beautiful region." 

Entry to the Documentary Photography Open is free. More information can be found on the museum website. Please email museum@northdevon.gov.uk with any queries. 

