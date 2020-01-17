The charity is one of only five centres in the UK that is able to help injured and orphaned otter cubs back into the wild. It is hoping to build a rehabilitation centre so it can increase the number of otter cubs it can care for to 12.

If voted as the winner, the charity will use the £1,000 towards creating a compound of five ponds of differing sizes.

UK Wild Otter Trust is up against Sidmouth Amateur Radio Society and Ladysmith Junior School in Exeter.

Voting runs from January 20 to February 3.

Phil Sparks, South Molton, said: "Our Well Built Community Fund continues to prove extremely popular and once again we were inundated with nominations from schools, community groups, projects and charities from the region.

"Congratulations to UK Wild Otter Trust for being chosen as a finalist. As its local branch, we're encouraging people in the area to get involved and vote."

Votes can be cast by visiting RGB's South Molton branch during opening hours, voting in the poll that will be on the RGB Facebook page, or by emailing RGB@pmwcom.co.uk and putting the name of the group being voted for in the subject line.