Derek Kempley from Woolacombe, Moke Grimley from Bideford and Samuel Payne from Bishops Nympton were all recognised with the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation at a private ceremony at The Devon Hotel in Exeter.

Collecting the awards on their behalf were Derek’s wife Evelyn, Moke’s wife Lynda and Samuel’s mother, Dr Glenis Johnston.

The award features the organ donation logo backed by the Maltese Cross, and says ‘add life, give hope’.

Anthony Clarkson, interim director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The pride families feel at these ceremonies is inspirational.

“Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes. This award is a chance for us all to recognise their bravery and generosity, and their amazing contribution to society.

“More and more people are supporting organ donation but there is still an urgent shortage of donors.

“We hope these awards will inspire other people in Devon to tell their families they want to save lives. Telling your family what you want makes things easier at a difficult time.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps families in their grieving process and we don’t want anyone to miss the opportunity to donate.”