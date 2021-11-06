OPINION: What I do in Westminster - Selaine Saxby MP

Over the next few columns, I thought it would be good to highlight some of the work I do in Westminster and how it relates to and benefits North Devon.

I am the Chair of four All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) and a member of many others.

There are many APPGs, and they do important work in highlighting and advising the Government on issues that may not always be top of the Governments agenda, so I thought I would go through each of the APPGs I chair to explain how, through these groups I am helping North Devon.

APPG for the Wood Panel Industry

I appreciate at first sight this does maybe not look to be the most exciting APPG to Chair or be involved with, but in Norbord we have a major employer in South Molton that needs to be heard and represented.

If the UK is to achieve any of its building targets, it is dependent on supplies from the wood panel industry. The UK wood panel industry supplies about two thirds of the UK’s total consumption, just over 2 million cubic metres with a £900m turnover per annum. It employs 2,300 directly, skilled and semi-skilled, manufacturing, high quality, electrical and mechanical engineers.

Wood panel plants were originally located in areas close to the primary raw materials, coming these days primarily from UK forestry and UK sawmills, and UK waste, which goes into chipboard manufacture. The wood panel industry is a leader towards net zero objectives. No waste goes offsite – the industry burns their wood waste to generate heat, which fuels their processes. Environmentally, the industry is a net-sequester.

Norbord in South Molton traditionally sources all its wood from the south west from sustainable resources and even the packaging it uses comes primarily from our recycling bags here in North Devon. If you buy flat pack furniture from a well know DIY outlet in Barnstaple, it is likely to be made in South Molton, from local materials, from packaging produced by a Barnstaple company using materials from our household recycling. Who knew!

There is however a threat to the industry overall and Norbord in South Molton in the way the Government subsidises biomass energy.

Large biomass producers are drawing on the same waste materials that companies like Norbord use and prices are getting higher and supply reduced. Biomass energy should work, it should be a more environmentally friendly form of energy than burning gas or coal but the incentives, subsidies initially used to grow the industry, have become a burden on the supply chain.

Through the work and lobbying of this APPG I chair, these Government incentives are slowly changing away from the tariff model to a grant-based system. In the future we will see a reduction in the burning of waste wood as we move towards electric heat pumps and potentially hydrogen solutions, back to recycling this material into our tables and kitchen tops.

That’s the way it should be and the wood panel industry and particularly Norbord, in South Molton take pride in their environmental credentials and their local supply chain. They do not want to import more expensive wood.

When we talk about achieving ‘Net Zero’, many people assume this means radically changing our lifestyles, reducing consumption, and running everything off renewable energy sources. Doing things that we do not always want to do at vast personal or taxpayer expense. It does not have to be this way.

Changing the way some businesses operate into a more sustainable model, adjusting our supply chains and having industry really think about how they operate can make a huge difference.