Devon and Cornwall Police has launched Operation Snap, a secure online portal for dashcam footage, video and photographs of road traffic incidents to be uploaded as evidence.

The facility was produced with the support of the Department for Transport (Dft).

Chief Inspector Adrian Leisk, head of Alliance Roads Policing, said there was significant demand for the facility.

"We have been receiving complaints from members of the public about dangerous and anti-social driving for some time, and there is a significant demand for a facility such as Operation Snap.

"It allows us to effectively deal with digital footage and photos of traffic offences in a safe and secure way, whilst making the investigation process simple and straightforward for the police and members of the public.

"Devon and Cornwall Police has a determined and robust approach to policing the 13,670 mile road network in our force area and will take every opportunity to make them safer for everyone.

"Operation Snap is just such an opportunity as it increases the likelihood of the dangerous, careless or inconsiderate driver being caught."

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez secured £100,000 from the DfT to roll the programme out across 12 forces in England and Wales.

She said: "Operation Snap brings together two of what I think are the most powerful tools we have in the fight against crime - new technology and the public.

"I know that there are thousands of motorists, cyclists and riders out there who are sick of having their lives and the lives of others put at risk by dangerous driving and I'm delighted that they can now play a fuller part in bringing dangerous drivers to book."

The portal can be accessed via the police website. Those uploading footage must be able to provide a registration number of the offending vehicle, and should be prepared to sign a witness statement with the possibility of giving evidence in court.

Statements can only be accepted from people aged 18 or over - those under 18 are advised to report incidents via 101.