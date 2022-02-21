Openreach to create 400 new jobs in South West

Openreach has announced it will create and fill more than 400 more jobs in the South West during 2022 – nearly 300 of them apprenticeships – as it continues to invest billions of pounds into its UK broadband network, people and training.

The new recruits will be based in every county across the region, working to build and connect customers to the company’s ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband network.



The mammoth build is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by December 2026 and has already reached nearly 600,000 properties in the South West. The hiring spree - 4,000 new jobs are being created across the UK - is part of the largest recruitment drive in Openreach’s history and will also help deliver further improvements in customer satisfaction, which is at a record high.

Openreach already employs the UK’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals and has committed to building a more diverse and inclusive team in an industry that’s traditionally been very white, male-dominated.

Last year, the company attracted 600 women into trainee engineering roles – more than double the previous year. The boost was thanks partly to employing language experts from Exeter University to transform its job adverts and descriptions, making them gender neutral.

Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, said: “Openreach is a people business, first and foremost, so I’m proud that we’re continuing to invest heavily in our people, having hired and trained more than 8,000 new engineers over the last two years.



“We’re rightly recognised as one of the best big companies to work for in the UK, and we’re determined to stay that way, so we’ve been building state of the art training schools all over the country, where we can teach people the skills and techniques they need for long, exciting and rewarding careers in engineering.

“We want to reflect the communities we serve and give opportunities to people from all backgrounds, so I’m encouraged that we’ve recruited more women and minority groups this year compared to last year, but we’ve got much more to do in an industry that hasn’t been very diverse historically.”