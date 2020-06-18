Ilfracombe band OpenMind performing together via video conference. Ilfracombe band OpenMind performing together via video conference.

The band will be performing via their Facebook page at 5.30pm to raise money for the North Devon Covid-19 Community Fund via GoFundMe.

The fund aims to benefit those in difficulties and applies to schools, those recently unemployed, businesses that have had to shut down, care homes, health workers and those in the community in need of necessities such as PPE, medication or basic essentials.

“The world definitely needs some happy news right now!” said band frontman Noel Grummitt.

This colourful keyboard-tickling character wants to change the world through music and is gradually doing so by producing self-penned melodic tunes and psychedelic-themed videos.

The band’s PR and fund organiser Raymond Goldsmith added: “Many families are struggling both with uncertainty and financially right now so we would like to offer some assistance, as best as we can. Ideally the band is looking to assist with the fund as soon as they can after the live stream this Sunday.”

OpenMind’s latest title, a pun on social-distancing called Spaced Out, is from their debut EP also called Spaced Out, released on May 4 during lock-down and featuring the four-times split-screen as band members film themselves separately.

Noel continued: “We formed OpenMind in 2017 to create a unique sound that oozes with positivity and zesty vibes.

“Our sole aim is to spread optimism and to make the world a better place, one chord at a time! So far our new 4 track EP is up on Spotify, Soundcloud and a couple of other platforms. Eventually as we produce more EPs they will become an album.

“So we thought, as there are so many people suffering from the effects of the lockdown, which can manifest itself in a number of ways, why not do something positive with our music and so here we are.

“We’ll be filming and recording our new EP in our drummer’s field this Sunday with our masks and sanitiser.”

Tune in and donate if you wish at 5.30pm on Sunday via the band Facebook page.

