Open 'all hours' for new Post Office in Combe Martin

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM February 23, 2022
The Post Office

The Post Office - Credit: The Post Office

The Post Office is planning to re-open Combe Martin Post Office at a new location - Combe Martin Co-op, Castle Street, Combe Martin, Ilfracombe, EX34 9JF - on Thursday, 24 March at 1pm.  

The opening hours will be the same as the shop: Monday – Sunday: 7am – 10pm, offering 105 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers. 

A Post Office counter will be alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. The previous branch at King Street, Combe Martin, Devon, EX34 0AD, closed in October 2021. 

The opportunity to give feedback on the Post Office will close on 9 March, 2022. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 259939.   

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55. 

