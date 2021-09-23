One of Bideford's oldest tea rooms sold at auction
One of Bideford’s oldest Mill Street eateries has been sold at auction for £181,000.
Cleverdon’s is one of Bideford’s oldest ‘eating houses’ and has been an integral part of Mill Street for decades.
The premises at 18 Mill Street sold for £181,000 – some £6,000 above the lower end of the freehold guide price.
Senior Auction Appraiser David Henwood said: “Located within the pedestrianised zone in Bideford town centre, the property was among the lots in the sixth sale of 2021 by the regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.
“This substantial mid-terrace property came with the benefit of living accommodation on its upper three floors.
“The new owner may wish to continue its use as a licensed restaurant and takeaway but there is also scope for some sort of mixed-use or residential scheme too, subject to the necessary consents.”
With a rear courtyard and outbuilding with two rooms, the property was listed with a guide of £175,000 to £200,000.
