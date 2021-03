Published: 11:34 AM March 18, 2021

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

Cordons are currently in place in parts of Braunton today as police respond to reports of ‘concern for the welfare of a man’.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Braunton at around 5am today (March 18).

Officers are currently on the scene and the incident is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this story.