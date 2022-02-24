PICTURES: Olympic hero opens new Aldi in Barnstaple

The new Aldi store opens in Roundswell Retail Park, Barnstaple. Team GB athlete Sally Walton is pictured with members of the Taw Valley Hockey Club - Credit: Theo Moye

A brand-new Aldi store in Barnstaple opened its doors to customers this morning (February 24) at 8am, with Team GB hockey hero Sally Walton cutting the all-important red ribbon, alongside pupils from Roundswell Community Primary Academy.

Players from Taw Valley Hockey Club also attended the grand opening to meet Sally and get her autograph.

The new Aldi store opens in Roundswell Retail Park, Barnstaple. Store Manager Libby Worley and Team GB athlete Sally Walton are pictured with children from Roundswell Community Primary Academy. - Credit: Theo Moye

The Roundswell Retail Park store is the new Aldi to open in and around Barnstaple and will be run by Store Manager Libby Worley, along with a team of 20 colleagues from the local community.

In celebration, Team GB bronze medallist Sally Walton gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue. She will also be delivering an inspirational virtual assembly for pupils at Roundswell Community Primary Academy after half term as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which has already inspired two million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

The new Aldi store opens in Roundswell Retail Park, Barnstaple. Store Manager Libby Worley and Team GB athlete Sally Walton are pictured with staff. - Credit: Theo Moye

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, the bronze medallist from London 2012 will focus on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. She will also talk to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and share her challenging training regime.

In addition, Aldi Barnstaple will offer pupils at the local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. Children at Roundswell Community Primary Academy will be tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Sally will announce the winner during the virtual assembly.

The new Aldi store opens in Roundswell Retail Park, Barnstaple. - Credit: Theo Moye

Store Manager Libby Worley said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Barnstaple. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’re able to support Roundswell Community Primary Academy through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star Sally Walton added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“I am looking forward to speaking with the children at Roundswell Community Primary Academy about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I will inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Barnstaple customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During opening week, the store will be offering a wide range of DIY essentials, including a multifunction rotating torch for £5.99, a soldering iron for £9.99 and an 18v multi sander for £49.99.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Barnstaple to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store is located at on Roundswell Retail Park, John Penrose Road, Barnstaple, EX31 3RY and will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 08:00-22:00

Sunday 10:00-16:00