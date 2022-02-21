Olympic hero to open new Aldi store in Barnstaple this week

The new Aldi in Barnstaple is located in Roundswell - Credit: Google

Aldi is set to open a brand-new store in Barnstaple this week with the help of an Olympic hero.

The new store, opening on Thursday, February 24, will be run by Store Manager Libby Worley, along with a team of 20 colleagues from the local community.

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products, it was recently named as the cheapest supermarket for 2021 by consumer champion, Which?.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range – which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine for the second year running – exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store. Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Libby Worley and her team will be joined by Team GB bronze medallist Sally Walton to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Aldi Store Manager Libby Worley said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Barnstaple. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sally Walton join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Hockey star Sally Walton added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Barnstaple to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located on Roundswell Retail Park, John Penrose Road, Barnstaple, EX31 3RY and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 08:00-22:00

Sunday: 10:00-16:00