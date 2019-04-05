There is concern at the lack of lights and footpath but ever increasing development on Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin There is concern at the lack of lights and footpath but ever increasing development on Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin

Residents of Old Torrington Road have branded it scary and dangerous for the lack of footways in an area filled with speeding motorists on rat runs.

It was once a quiet area in the outskirts of Barnstaple but now residents say there is increased traffic from the new housing developments as well as the expanded crematorium and they are calling on North Devon Council and Devon County Council to do something about it.

Beryl James is 80-years-old with mobility problems and says she cannot go beyond her front gate to reach the nearest bus stop because the road is just ‘so scary’.

She said: “It’s like Brands Hatch – we were one of the first houses to come here and there’s no lights down the road, it’s pitch black at night.”

There is concern at the lack of lights and footpath but ever increasing development on Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin There is concern at the lack of lights and footpath but ever increasing development on Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin

The area falls under the Tawstock Parish Council patch and Councillor Helen Blackman, who also lives near Old Torrington Road, said there were more and more new developments.

With the first phase of Larkbeare, called Taw Croft, she said the total housing exiting on to Old Torrington Road would be 450.

She told the Gazette: “We now at the position where the developers have not been encouraged to do the job, so there’s no pavement or lighting, it’s really very dangerous.

“If Larkbeare proceeds they are going to come through here as well, and have three entrances on to the road, giving no protection.”

New developments continue to spring up along Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin New developments continue to spring up along Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin

And Cllr Blackman said ‘section 106’ money obtained from developers of the Sandringham Gardens application that might have been spent on lights and footpaths had instead been secured for the extension of woodland at the crematorium.

Her former colleague Michelle Ward resigned from the parish council on March 27 because she said the issue was ‘disgraceful’.

She said: “I have campaigned for over two years for Old Torrington Road and how it is being used to enhance building and developments and to hell with the residents. To have an 80-year-old lady that can’t go further than her front gate is disgraceful.”

The Gazette has approached Devon County Council and North Devon Council for a comment.