News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Old Tannery in South Molton to be turned into new homes

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021   
The Old Tannery in East Street

The Old Tannery in East Street - Credit: Martin Bodman

An historic site in the centre of South Molton has been approved for regeneration for ‘much-needed’ housing. 

Planners at North Devon Council have approved the conversion of existing buildings at The Old Tannery, East Street, South Molton, to create 14 new homes along with seven new dwellings and associated works. 

This is the result of long-standing work by the vendors, the Pearce family, the buyer, Mazzard Investments; the agent Greenslade Taylor Hunt; the seller’s solicitor Wollens, the buyer’s solicitor Ashfords and the architect/planning consultants Woodward Smith. 

The historic site is on the south eastern edge of the town and was an important late 19th Century oak bark tannery, thought to include parts dating back to the late 17th Century. 

The South Molton Gazette dated September 15, 1883, records that Charles and Thomas Pearce, ambitious young brothers from Porlock, had purchased the tannery with plans to modernise and rebuild the old out-dated buildings. Together they created a thriving business using only the abundant supply of local raw materials – hides, ground bark and water. 

You may also want to watch:

Towards the middle of the 20th Century, following a steady decline set in to the tannery trade, largely due to the introduction of synthetic materials and the more modern methods of their competitors, the tannery ceased production. Since then, the buildings have provided space for a wide variety of small business operations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mercy for man who took part in Bideford Quay affray
  2. 2 Fugitive jailed after car chase between Bideford and Barnstaple
  3. 3 Hotel restriction in Westward Ho! will not be lifted
  1. 4 'Once-in-a-generation' Bideford development given 'full support'
  2. 5 Have your say on the future of North Devon phone boxes
  3. 6 Fashion store opened by North Devon Against Domestic Abuse
  4. 7 Coronavirus infection rate for North Devon is zero - no cases in a week
  5. 8 Finance manager jailed for stealing almost £1m from Witheridge company
  6. 9 Man wielding knife arrested in Barnstaple park
  7. 10 Bid to make Ilfracombe pier car park long stay rejected

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File picture of a police officer

Police seek driver after horse riders injured in Westward Ho! incident

Joseph Bulmer

person
Aiden Boot

Jail for toothache attacker in North Molton

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The reported assault took place in an alley way between the Spar shop, in Broad Street, and South Molton Museum

Man hospitalised after alleyway assault in South Molton

Joseph Bulmer

person
The units were prepared off-site and have been craned into position

New Pebbleridge Kitchen arrives on Northam Burrows

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus