Offshore wind farms to be discussed at Torridge event

After the success of last November’s Marine Futures event held at Appledore Shipyard, Torridge Council is organising a follow-on meeting, this time focusing on the huge potential for growth offered by offshore wind projects.

The free to attend event will be held at Petroc in Barnstaple on May 13, from 9am until 1pm.

The programme is being organised to raise awareness of the Celtic Sea Floating Offshore Wind projects, and the opportunity for local businesses to be part of a future supply chain.

It’s widely anticipated that the new-generation of floating offshore wind developments, just 60 miles north west of Appledore, have the potential to create the same level of supply chain across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as Hinkley C nuclear power station has done over the last 10 years.

A supply chain that will require many different products and services and as the organisers have stressed, not just the manufacture of large steel structures.

Following a detailed recent study, local entrepreneurs will be able to hear details about the ‘truth’ of the supply chain opportunity, followed by sessions from offshore wind developers, Innovate UK and Celtic Sea Power. The aim will be to make sure businesses are ready to track-forward their thinking, skills development, and investment in order to capitalise on the opportunity.

Councillor Ken James - Leader of Torridge District Council said: “Floating Offshore Wind presents a huge growth area for the South West over the next 20 years and this is an opportunity for local businesses to start finding out more about the realities of the proposals – and not necessarily just those already involved in the marine sector. So, whether you are an ecologist or specialise in autonomous marine robotics, or support services this is definitely a session not to be missed.”

The event is free to sign up for and can be accessed from the link on the webpage https://www.torridge.gov.uk/offshorewindevent

Alternatively, if you would like to find out more ahead of the event contact Torridge Economic Regeneration Officer Chris Fuller at chris.fuller@torridge.gov.uk

For follow-ups and future events please follow Torridge Economic Development on Facebook.