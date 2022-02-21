Officer dismissed for gross misconduct

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, a police constable was dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police, after members of the misconduct panel found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

It was alleged that PC Carl Farrar has breached the standard of professional behaviour concerning Honesty and Integrity, Duties and Responsibilities, Authority, Respect & Courtesy, Orders and Instructions, and Confidentiality.

The officer faced allegations that, following his attendance at a domestic incident in March 2020, the officer failed to follow procedures and complete the necessary processes. It was further alleged that he had been untruthful about the recording of the incident on the police log and in a police statement in April 2020.

It was also alleged that in March 2020, PC Farrar accessed information about a member of the public from a policing system whilst at home and off duty and that in September 2020, whilst on restricted duties, the officer accessed a police log and shared personal information about an officer injured on duty with other officers in a WhatsApp group.

Following a three-day public hearing, the panel concluded that all allegations were proven, and that PC Farrar had breached the standards of behaviours expected of an officer.

The decision of the panel was that the officer would be dismissed without notice. His details will be submitted to the College of Police Barred List, preventing him from working within policing.

Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell said: “We all expect our Police officers and staff to uphold their standards of behaviour at all times, both on and off duty, and this officer has failed to do so on multiple occasions.

“His actions undermined the trust of the public and his colleagues and such behaviours will not be tolerated by Devon & Cornwall Police.

“The officers’ actions fell below the standards expected and dismissal without notice was the right and proper outcome.”