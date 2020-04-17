Kaiser Chiefs were scheduled to return to headline Oceanfest20 before the event was postponed until 2021. Picture: contributed Kaiser Chiefs were scheduled to return to headline Oceanfest20 before the event was postponed until 2021. Picture: contributed

Organisers announced today (Friday, April 17) that ‘with very heavy hearts’ the iconic festival would now take place from June 18 to 20, 2021.

Oceanfest20 from June 19 to 21 had been set to see a return of Kaisers Chiefs, plus Rudimental and rock band Reef.

In a statement, the festival team said: “Each year our team strives to ensure the safety of everyone at Oceanfest and sadly it would be unsafe for the event to take place this June due to the COVID19 pandemic.

“With the current government advice under constant review, we feel that we cannot in all good faith commit to an alternative date later this year.

The Kaiser Chiefs at Oceanfest in 2017. Picture: Matt Smart The Kaiser Chiefs at Oceanfest in 2017. Picture: Matt Smart

“Although these circumstances are beyond our control, we still would like to send our sincere apologies to everyone who was looking forward to joining us for #Oceanfest20 this summer.”

Anyone who had already purchased a ticket will have it automatically transferred over to 2021 without needing to take any action, with emails going out in the coming days, as well as what options they have if they are unable to attend the festival next year.

The organisers added: “Thank you for your understanding. We are genuinely gutted we will not be sharing our traditional midsummer weekend in sunny Croyde Bay.

“We will now work our hardest to make next year the truly memorable production we all deserve and already look forward to seeing you at #Oceanfest21 on June 18-20, 2021.”