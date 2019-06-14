Craig David will headline Oceanfest19 on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Paul Harries Craig David will headline Oceanfest19 on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Paul Harries

Organisers have said tickets for the three day festival from Friday to Sunday, June 21-23, can still be bought online or might be available at the gate on the day if not sold out.

Organisers say things are hotting up for the 21st consecutive Oceanfest, with 2019 expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Top billing on the Friday night are West London's finest pirate radio station Kurupt FM, then on Saturday Craiog David will round off a day of great live music with his TS5 DJ show.

Sunday will see Brit nominees The Feeling bringing their remarkable hits-filled set to Oceanfest, while song writing sensation Tom Odell will close the show for 2019.

The festival's Haze Stage will showcase up and coming local bands plus a range of comedy acts compered by North Devon's Luke Honnoraty.

Acts include Kiwi Jarred Christmas of Never Mind the Buzzcocks' and Mock the Week notoriety, plus high energy musical comedian Louis Burgess Gary Tro of BBC iPlayer fame and recently off his Australian tour.

The arena and its trade village will include a host of things to see and do such as food demos, plus new for this year is FunHouse at Oceanfest19, giving revellers a place to chill, hang out and dance.

On the beach and in the water once again there will be surf competitions plus beach volley and soccer.

Once again the festival has teamed up with Plastic Free North Devon to reduce single use plastics and aims to eliminate use plastic bottles brought to the event.

Any re-usable water bottles or flasks brought to the festival can be continuously refilled throughout the weekend.

For more information and tickets go to www.goldcoastoceanfest.co.uk/boxoffice .