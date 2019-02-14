Opening night on Friday, June 21 will see reggae-jungle DJ and producer Shy FX supporting the Korupt FM crew at the popular DJ dance night.

On Saturday, June 22, festival party favourites The Cuban Brothers will return to lift the crowd to fever pitch with their feelgood funk and soul set.

Also on Saturday before headliner Craig David brings his TS5 set to the stage, polished performers Gentlemen’s Dub Club will be on with their energetic dub, reggae, ska, bass culture and jazz fusion set to the stage.

The more chilled atmosphere of the closing festival day on Sunday, June 23 will see ‘noughties’ Brit Award-nominated English rock band The Feeling supporting main headliner Tom Odell.

READ MORE: Craig David to headline Oceanfest19 .

Shy FX - Friday

Reggae-jungle legend Shy FX will be the Friday night headline support at Oceanfest19. Reggae-jungle legend Shy FX will be the Friday night headline support at Oceanfest19.

Shy FX (aka Andre Williams) made his name in the 90s as a trailblazer of ragga-jungle with the release of seminal anthem Original Nuttah (featuring UK Apache) which became one of the first ever jungle tracks to enter the UK top 40.

Still going string and universally respected and revered, he has worked with everyone from Dizzee Rascal, Wiley, Ms. Dynamite and Kano through to Emeli Sandé, Plan B and Idris Elba.

The Cuban Brothers - Saturday

Join The Cuban Brothers at Oceanfest19 on Saturday, June 22. Join The Cuban Brothers at Oceanfest19 on Saturday, June 22.

For festival regulars this party band needs little introduce and always light up the stage when they perform.

Their unrivalled funk soul review blends sexy, soulful music with jaw-dropping b-boy action and riotous comedy.

From humble beginnings Miguel Mantovani, Archerio Mantovani, Kengo San and Domenico have built Los Hermanos Cubanos - The Cuban Brothers - into a legendary outfit that continuously sells out shows across the globe.

Gentlemen's Dub Club will be among the support artists at Oceanfest19 on Saturday, June 22. Gentlemen's Dub Club will be among the support artists at Oceanfest19 on Saturday, June 22.

Gentlemen’s Dub Club - Saturday

Good vibes and bouncing beats are the hallmarks of this fusion band that blends a range of genres into their own distinctive sound.

Join English rock band The Feeling at Oceanfest19 on Sunday, June 23. Join English rock band The Feeling at Oceanfest19 on Sunday, June 23.

The band has adopted a futuristic tone with their new album Lost in Space, as they continue their mission to discover the ultimate bassline.

The Feeling – Sunday

Ivor Novello award-winning, Brit Award-nominated band The Feeling first burst onto the scene in 2006 with their debut Top 10 UK hit Sewn. The band’s debut album, Twelve Stops And Home, followed in June 2006.

Hit singles have included hit singles Fill My Little World, Never Be Lonely and Love It When You Call.

A one off show at The Apollo Theatre in London in 2018 sold out in minutes and prompted a joyous return to UK touring that continues into 2019.

For tickets and information go to http://goldcoastoceanfest.co.uk .