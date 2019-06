Goldcoast Oceanfest 2019, Croyde, North Devon Goldcoast Oceanfest 2019, Croyde, North Devon

The 21st annual instalment in the form of Oceanfest19 welcomed an array of performers at the weekend to the music and lifestyle festival.

The Saturday headliner was Craig David with his TS5 DJ set, but Friday was special for fans too, as cult 'pirate radio station' crew Kurupt FM were in the house.

Sunday saw multi-award-winning singer songwriter and pianist Tom Odell plus Brit nominees The Feeling.

In a statement, the Oceanfest team said: "Warm sunny weather and sensational performances delivered an Oceanfest midsummer party to remember. There was family fun in the sun all around as revellers bathed in an incredible atmosphere.

"There were a number of fresh formats and design changes at the event which all were very well received.

"Oceanfest is simply a great community event and so we graciously extend a super large thanks to everyone who shared in this year's journey to make 2019 such a memorable production.

"We are clearly unable to do such a fantastic job without all our sponsors, partners and support services - we extend thanks and love to all our wonderful Oceanfest community and residents of Croyde for the continued support.

"Next year we again aim to raise the bar and with everyone's positive encouragement Oceanfest heads boldly towards our 22nd consecutive production on June 19-21 in 2020."

