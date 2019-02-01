The Kurupt FM crew will be taking over Oceanfest19 on Friday, June 21. The Kurupt FM crew will be taking over Oceanfest19 on Friday, June 21.

The chart topper with millions of record sales under his belt will be presenting his world renowned DJ show TS5 when he tops the bill on Saturday, June 22.

Friday night will see top billing from cult West London pirate radio station crew Kurupt FM and Sunday will be rounded off by multi award-winning singer songwriter and pianist Tom Odell.

Craig David is a household name and although it is 18 years since his first album, he continues to hit the number one spot in the album charts and has made an even bigger impact with his TS5 show.

The hit format of mixed tracks and live vocals began in Craig’s own Miami home when he DJ-ed weekly house parties – he shared these with the world and now he has an Ibiza residency and plays sell out shows around the globe.

As the TS5 movement continues to grow, this is billed as the most talked about ‘return to music’ in decades.

North Devon’s homegrown Oceanfest is now in its 21st year and has raised the bar in recent times with headline names to conjure with, including Kaiser Chiefs and Jess Glynne.

The surf, music and lifestyle festival has a range of things to do for people of all ages with everything from beach sports, shopping village, street food, plenty of opportunities to chill and of course live music from a host of local, national and international artists.

Friday night has been DJ dance night for the past two years and the cult Kurupt FM crew will be taking over this year.

Singer songwriter and master of the ivories Tom Odell will be the headliner at GoldCoast Oceanfest 2019 on Sunday, June 23.

Straight out of Brentford and with a cult following of note, these guys continue to smash it with their People Just Do Nothing BBC Three success.

Brit Award winner Tom Odell brings his brand of indie pop and folk to the stage on Sunday, with grandstanding melodies and emotion packed tunes to round off a busy weekend.

For more information and tickets go to http://goldcoastoceanfest.co.uk .