The objects were dropped from the footbridge over Sanders Lane in Holsworthy and onto the passing lorry at around 4.15pm on Tuesday (June 4).

The objects, thought to be a concrete block and a piece of wood, struck the driver's side of the lorry cab above the windscreen.

A social media post from Holsworthy Neighbourhood Police described the incident as a 'reckless act' which had the potential to have been fatal.

It said: "Yesterday afternoon between 4pm and 4.20pm, two large, heavy objects were thrown from the footbridge over Sanders Lane, onto a passing HGV on the road below. The cab of the lorry was struck just above the windscreen on the driver's side.

"The driver of the vehicle was understandably shaken, but fortunately uninjured. The outcome of this reckless act could have been much more harmful, or even fatal."

Police are appealing for information which may help the investigation.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating an incident where an item was dropped onto passing traffic from an overpass in Holsworthy.

"Units attended and conducted an extensive area search including CCTV but so far has proved fruitless."

Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/049500/19.