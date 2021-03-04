Novelty balloon race fundraiser for North Devon Hospice

Published: 12:00 PM March 4, 2021

The last 12 months have been unusual to say the least, however Rotary Clubs in North Devon have still managed to support many local charities.

One charity in North Devon which provides an invaluable service is the North Devon Hospice, so a joint initiative by Braunton Caen club, supported by other local Rotary clubs can offer a ‘Virtual Easter Balloon Race’ in aid of North Devon Hospice.

A spokesperson for the event said: “If you’re looking for a bit of fun this Easter for the whole family, for just £3 you can purchase a virtual balloon that you can customise to your own choice and support a very worthwhile cause while possibly winning big prizes.

“The race uses real weather conditions to determine the progress of each balloon and each entry can be tracked on Google Maps and Satellites once launched.

“You can also can select different features of your balloon, such as weight and shape etc which will determine its flight performance in order to enhance your chances of winning.”

“It has no negative environmental impact on all wildlife, climate change, plastic waste or litter.”

The North Devon Hospice has been offering care and support to local people who are affected by a life-limiting illness since 1984.

The hospice started with a single community nurse, covering the entire North Devon area. It now cares for around 3,000 people every year, offering specialist care to patients at home and at the hospice, while supporting the whole family throughout these toughest of times.

The race starts from Jerusalem on Easter Sunday and will finish seven days later. The first prize for the balloon that travels the farthest is £500, second prize an iPad and 10 book tokens worth £10 each.

Why not buy a team of balloons for your family for a bit of Easter fun?

How far will your balloon travel? Don’t delay, get yours today! To get your balloon, or find out more, go to https://brauntoncaenrotary.co.uk/balloonrace.