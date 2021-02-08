Northam residents urged to have their say with climate survey

Published: 10:00 AM February 8, 2021

Northam Town Council's Climate Emergency Committee has produced a Climate Emergency Action Plan.

This includes projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions in its buildings and operations and also to significantly reduce carbon emissions in Northam parish.

The council is circulating a climate survey to all parishioners which seeks their ideas about meeting the huge challenges of climate change. The hope is that further engagement with the public will take place through public meetings when the situation allows.

Parishioners have been urged to complete and return the survey by February 28.

Mayor David Chalmers said: “We are in the front line of rising sea levels here. In Northam, Appledore and Westward Ho! we can see every day how fragile our environment is and how much more needs to be done at all levels of government to protect it.

“Like many councils throughout Devon, we have declared a Climate Emergency and are modelling actions we want others to take up, whilst lobbying for greener policies at county and national levels.

“I am personally very keen that we develop cycling routes between Appledore and Bideford and Bideford and Westward Ho! By supporting and encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle we will also be giving a boost to local tourism.

“The survey that has just gone out to all homes across Northam is the chance for local residents to give us their feedback on our current policies and to help us develop our vision and strategy for the future.”