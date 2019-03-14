NHS England publishes weekly reports which reveal whether hospital trusts are struggling to manage during the colder months, based on key indicators.

This is how the trust, which runs North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple and community hospitals in Ilfracombe, Bideford and Holsworthy, from February 25 to March 3.

Bed Occupancy:

General and acute wards at Northern Devon Healthcare were 92.2 per cent full on average, well above the safe limit of 85 per cent recommended by health experts. The occupancy rate has remained mostly unchanged since the previous week.

British Medical Association (BMA) guidelines state ‘to ensure safe patient care, occupancy should ideally not exceed 85 per cent’. According to NHS Improvement, occupancy rates of 92 per cent and above lead to significantly worse A&E performance.

The BMA also raised concerns about the number of available beds needed to cope with winter demands.

On average, Northern Devon Healthcare had 278 available beds each day, of which 257 were in use.

Of those, 13 were escalation beds - temporary beds set up in periods of intense pressure, often in corridors or day care centres.

According to NHS Improvement, a higher proportion of long-stay patients can impact the ability of hospitals to accommodate urgent admissions and manage bed capacity.

At Northern Devon Healthcare, 97 patients had been in hospital for a week or more, taking up almost 40 per cent of the occupied beds.

Of these, 26 patients had been in hospital for at least three weeks, making up 10 per cent of all occupied beds.

Ambulances:

A total of 286 patients were taken by ambulance to A&E during the week. A drop in emergency arrivals compared to the previous week, when 314 patients were brought by ambulance. Just three patients waited more than 30 minutes before they could be transferred.

NHS guidance states that ambulance crews should hand patients over to A&E staff within 15 minutes of arrival.

Any delay in transferring patients leaves ambulances unable to respond to other emergencies, as well as risking their patients’ safety.

Delays affected fewer patients than the previous week, when 17 patients waited more than 30 minutes to be transferred.