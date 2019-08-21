NHS Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust Annual General Meeting 5pm, Thursday 5 September 2019 Chichester Boardroom, North Devon District Hospital, Raleigh Park, Barnstaple, EX31 4JB All members of staff and the public are welcome to attend. If you would like to submit a question in advance of the meeting, please visit our website: www.northdevonhealth.nhs.uk \/about\/trust-board where you will find guidance notes and a form for submission of a question or contact Geraldine Garnett-Frizelle on 01271 311830 Light refreshments will be available from 4:45 pm