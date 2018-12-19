UPDATED NOTICE FOR TRUST BOARD MEETINGS Meeting dates of the Trust Board of Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust are changing from January 2019.From January 2019 Trust Board meetings will be held on the first Thursday of the month.

The remaining meetings for 2018/19 will be on: Thursday 3 January 2019 Thursday 7 March 2019 Please note that all Board meetings will commence at 10.00am Members of the public are welcome to attend

VENUE The Board Room, Chichester House, North Devon District Hospital, Raleigh Park, Barnstaple, EX31 4JB

For further information and agenda papers, please refer to our website www.northdevonhealth.nhs.uk/trust-board. Alternatively contact Ms G. Garnett-Frizelle on (01271) 311830 e-mail: g.garnett-frizelle@nhs.net or Ms A Mayne on (01271) 322791 e-mail: alicia.mayne@nhs.net