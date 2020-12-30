Relaunched Northern Devon for Europe group to hold Brexit to account

Published: 8:30 AM December 30, 2020

A relaunched wing of Devon for Europe will be seeking to hold Brexit to account in North Devon and Torridge in the years ahead.

The volunteer group Northern Devon for Europe has set out five areas in which it will monitor the impact of Brexit locally.

It follows news that UK negotiators had finally agreed a trade deal with the EU just in time for the end of the transition period on December 31.

Now Northern Devon for Europe, which describes itself as a non-party political group, intends to keep an eye on five main issues.

Founder member Ian Gee said: “People voted for Brexit in the expectation that it would deliver tangible benefits here in northern Devon.

“We argued that the best deal was the one we had as a member of the EU, but others said Britain was being held back by European regulations and that the money paid to Brussels could be put to better use.

“Now we have left, let’s see if that is true. Our group will be bringing forward information to help us all understand the impact of Brexit here in Torridge and North Devon and what changes are due to leaving the EU and what can be put down to other factors, like coronavirus.”

In a statement, the group listed its five targets to watch - selling produce abroad, investment, the environment, jobs and skills and fish.

It says although the deal guarantees tariff and quota-free trade, extra checks and paperwork could disadvantage North Devon producers.

It is also concerned on what support and subsidies will be available to farmers or for community projects and rural enterprises.

The group wants to keep a close eye on the level of environmental protection laws and any slipping standards.

It wants to know if businesses and organisations can still recruit the level of staff they need, with changes to the free movement of people.

And it will watch to see if the local fishing industry will benefit from Brexit.

John Patrinos, one the Northern Devon for Europe co-ordinators, said: “We are serious about looking for benefits and are open-minded enough to believe that there might be some.

“For instance, local tourist businesses might well get a boost since travel abroad will be more difficult – especially if you want to drive or have a pet you want to take with you – and now mobile phone operators will be able to implement roaming charges if they want to.”

The organisation is inviting anyone with an interest in these or other areas likely to be affected by Brexit to email northdevonforeurope@gmail.com or join visit the Northern Devon for Europe Facebook group.