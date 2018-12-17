Gazette readers have been donating to our Give A Gift appeal – including four trolleys of food from Braunton Academy.

The school’s head boy and girl, and deputy head boy and girl, joined assistant head Rob Horton to drop off the food items this morning (Monday)

Mr Horton said: “We saw the appeal in the Gazette and wanted to help, and we’ve had a great response.”

The donations came from pupils, families and staff members, who wanted to do something to help those in need.

Reform Fitness owner Steve Sanger (centre) with coaches Luke Doyle and Ana Simpson holding the donations collected for the Fooodbank. Reform Fitness owner Steve Sanger (centre) with coaches Luke Doyle and Ana Simpson holding the donations collected for the Fooodbank.

The treats will be given out alongside emergency three-day food parcels this December.

North Devon businesses have also been rallying to donate festive treats to Northern Devon Foodbank this Christmas.

As part of the Gazette’s Give A Gift Appeal, Reform Fitness in Roundswell collected boxes of food which it donated to the Barnstaple Foodbank.

Owner and head coach Steve Sanger said: “We’re really proud to be able to donate so much food and help families who might be struggling this Christmas.

Give a gift to needy families in North Devon this Christmas. Give a gift to needy families in North Devon this Christmas.

“A huge thank you to all of our clients for their generosity.”

Staff at John Fowler Holiday Parks also brought boxes of festive treats into the Gazette offices for the appeal after an office collection.

In Bideford, staff from Anglo-Krempel dropped off boxes and bags filled with supplies to the Bideford foodbank in Pitt Lane after a six-week donation drive.

Anglo’s social club chairman Neil Batty said: “We didn’t know how it would go, but people have been absolutely great, they’ve just donated and donated. We just wanted to do something for the community.”