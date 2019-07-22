The charity says it has seen a 20 per cent increase in its donations compared with this time last year. It is also completely out of some items including long life milk, fruit juices and tinned fruit. Anyone who can help is urged to make donations at the foodbank branches in Barnstaple, Bideford, South Molton and Ilfracombe. Northern Devon Foodbank chairman Duncan Withall said the 'wonderful people of northern Devon' had increased the amount donated but it was still not enough, with the charity distributing 39 tonnes of food and only receiving 35. He said: