How the North Devon Enterprise Centre will look. Picture: Devon County Council How the North Devon Enterprise Centre will look. Picture: Devon County Council

Construction continues on the £5million project at Devon County Council’s Business Park development at Roundswell in Barnstaple.

The aim is to provide accommodation for dynamic, high growth, and start-up businesses to boost the local economy.

The building is designed to be environmentally sustainable and it is hoped the new businesses on site will continue that trend when they move in from early next year.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, DCC cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “It’s great to see this project really coming together and everyone can see the excellent progress being made.

The plans for the enterprise centre in Barnstaple. Picture: Devon County Council The plans for the enterprise centre in Barnstaple. Picture: Devon County Council

“The Enterprise Centre is one of many projects that will be playing an important part in ensuring that our local economy emerges stronger from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Fremington ward member, Councillor Frank Biederman, said: “It’s fantastic to see this project moving forward and the building now taking shape, this clearly is going to be such an important asset to support business start-ups here in Northern Devon.

“It looks like young people are going to find it toughest to get on the job market post Covid, so giving them the opportunity to be entrepreneurs and having the wrap around support is going to be a fantastic opportunity for those that are lucky enough to get a space.

“Its timing could not be better. I wish to thank all our officers involved in the bidding, planning and design of this project.”

The project is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal, and Devon County Council.

Karl Tucker, chairman of the Heart of the South West LEP, said: “With £2.15m funding from our Growth Deal, I’m pleased to see this project progressing well as part of our portfolio of 69 schemes across the whole of the Heart of the South West that will generate growth, jobs and skills. “As we come out of lockdown, new facilities for businesses such as the North Devon Enterprise Centre play an important role in the recovery of our region as we move towards a cleaner, greener economy.”

For more information about the Enterprise Centre or to register your interest, please email chris.bouchard@nps.co.uk .