The Viking longship sculpture created by Bill and Peach Shaw from Northam. Picture: Bill/Peach Shaw The Viking longship sculpture created by Bill and Peach Shaw from Northam. Picture: Bill/Peach Shaw

Metal workers and sculptors Bill and Peach Shaw from Northam have just completed a Viking ship and its crew for a Lincolnshire special school.

The artists have delivered their work to Kisimul School in Swinderby, where it will form part of an art installation that includes a large stone sculpture and stained-glass light panels.

The piece was constructed from mild steel shaped using traditional hammer forming techniques. The structure was then hot dip galvanised. The galvanised surface was patinated, and the copper and brass fittings added at the Northam studio.

The Vikings in the boat are similar quirky characters to the couple's earlier Cooper Street sculptures, which show a cooper making barrels and a merchant.

The artworks were commissioned for a Bideford Town Council project to celebrate the heritage of the town's historic street.

The couple are now working on two more figures for Cooper Street.